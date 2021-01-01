From foundry select
Kardinya Solid Wood End Table with Storage
Accentuate your living space with this trendy End Table. The metal hairpin legs and natural Mango Wood top are the perfect combinations to create an industrial, modern piece. The open compartment provides plenty of space for storage. Whether you need a place for your favorite book, night lamp, or drink – this is the piece of furniture for you.; Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitors and photography; At Foundry Select we believe in creating excellent, high-quality products made from the finest materials at an affordable price. Every one of our products come with a 1-year warranty and easy returns if you are not satisfied Table Base Color: Brown, Table Top Color: Natural Mango