Karate Martial Arts Athlete Sport Dojo Tees & Gear Karate Belt Colors Side Kick Martial Arts Sport Athlete Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Artistic karate athlete performing a side kick move in front of the belt colors. White, yellow, orange, green, blue, purple, brown, red, and black belts. For any kyu or dan rank karate athlete from novice beginner to grand master, men, women, and kids who take karate lessons and practice martial arts, and any member training at the dojo including kohai, sempai, and sensei. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only