From globe electric
Globe Electric Kara 23" Black Table Lamp with CEC Title 20 LED Bulb Included, 67094
Advertisement
MODERN REFINED ESSENTIALS: the clean lines and minimalist style that make up traditional Scandinavian design are expertly modernized with a black finish and cone shaped base to become the essential lamp for all your lighting needs BLACK- A FAVORITE NEUTRAL: complete with a black finish and black fabric shade, this lamp becomes the perfect piece to add to your existing décor - a favorite neutral of many designers, black adds a subtle sophistication to any space BULB INCLUDED: 1x E26/Medium Base A19 CEC Title 20 LED Light Bulb Included - 800 lumens - 10-watt - 3000 kelvin (soft white) - 10,000 hour bulb life BLACK FABRIC SHADE: rich and luxurious, the black fabric shade offers a high-end finish to the modern design of the Kara collection to add a gorgeous statement light to any room you place it MAKE IT SMART: automate your lamp by adding a Globe Electric Smart bulb - simply screw it in and create different lighting solutions with your phone - set it to come on at dusk, change the color for each season, make it bright white for the morning or warm white for the evening - the options are endless! EFFORTLESS PLACEMENT: the five foot cord allows you to place your lamp wherever you need it most - the options are literally endless! BRING THE COLLECTION HOME: check out the floor lamp in the Kara Collection by Globe Electric to bring a cohesive look throughout your home