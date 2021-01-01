From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Kaplan Oil Rubbed Bronze/Mist 5 Piece Outdoor Conversation Set with Fire Table
Transitional designConstructed of sturdy weather-resistant steelOil-rubbed bronze finishMist colored cushionsMoisture-resistant high grade cushion coresHigh-performance solution-dyed polyester cushion covers resist mildew, sun fade, and abrasionRemovable cushion covers are machine washable5" thick seat cushion and 8" thick back cushionSlatted design on fire tabletopFire table gas controls and propane tank store inside tableFire table uses standard 20lb propane tank - Not IncludedFire table comes with 15lbs of black glass fire beadsFire table comes with a lid and protective covers for the table and propane tank (Propane tank not included)Armchair Dimensions - 32"H x 29"W x 30.5"DFire Table Dimensions - 25.125"H x 41.875"W x 41.875"D