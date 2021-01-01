Crosley Kaplan White 3-Piece Metal Patio Conversation Set with Grey Cushions

Grab a refreshing beverage and invite your favorite person for an al fresco afternoon in the comfort of the Kaplan 3-piece outdoor chat set. 2-armchairs and a side table are included for a charming arrangement. The chairs feature plush, dense cushions, deep, wide seats, ergonomic backrests, and supportive armrests. All 3-pieces are crafted with all-weather rust-resistant steel frames for lasting quality. The cushions feature covers with eye-catching contrast piping, and are made to be UV, fade, and moisture-resistant.