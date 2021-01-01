Noble House Kantor Grey Oak 3-Piece Stone Rectangle 29.75 in. Outdoor Dining Set

With this outdoor light weight concrete picnic set, you will always have plenty of space to sit, relax, eat, and talk to all of your guests comfortably outdoors. The bench and table design gives you that classic picnic table look while using modern materials. Included with this set are weather resistant covers that are designed to protect your set while not in use. With the table top and bench top being made of a nearly indestructible outdoor material, light weight concrete, this set is sure to last for years of enjoyment.