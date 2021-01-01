Kansas USA Retro Vintage Sunset Skyline Kansas T-Shirt

Kansas City USA Retro Vintage Sunset. Great gift for anyone who lives in Kansas USA. Perfect Kansas Souvenir for your next trip to Kansas USA. Ideal for travelers and backpackers in the United States that fell in love with Kansas City. This amazing artwork featuring the skyline of Kansas is a great gift idea for people who are interested about the city, visitors, tourists and makes a great memento to remember your visit to Kansas on a vacation. Features a silhouette of Kansas USA. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem