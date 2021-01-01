Kansas City Home & Lifestyle Kansas City Home Decor Blue KC Letters Fashion Accessory Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Kansas City “Kc” Royal Blue & Baby Blue cool graphic kc home decor accessory displaying a unique retro styled KC design that’s original & fun | Kc home decor accessory for those who love or live in Kansas City KC Kansas City Fans show it by decorating their home & lifestyle with the Best KC Fan fashion and this Unique Kansas city fan design is a super cool look for anyone who loves or lives in Kc Kansas city | Fun Christmastime gift for KC 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only