Noble House Kannon Modern Glam Fabric Chair, Navy Blue

Description

Add some glamorous definition to your seating ensemble with our chic accent chair, a perfect touch for anyone that is looking for an emphatic finish to their home d?cor. This chair combines understated, muted colors with an elegant golden finish to create a modern glam piece that is worthy of any room. With an openwork steel base, this chair will give any room a sophisticated touch that accentuates the brilliance of the rest of your furniture, impressing family and guests alike. MODERN GLAM: Mix modern with glam for an impressive accent chair that will instantly transform your home d?cor. With an attractive half-moon structure accented with a gold frame, this sleek piece pairs clean lines and fresh colors for a gorgeous addition to any room. STAINLESS STEEL FRAME: This accent chair is supported by a stainless steel frame for an incredibly durable structure. This material allows for easy maintenance that provides a polished and smooth appearance. GOLD FINISH: This chair frame is finished with a stunning gold color that adds an unmistakably glam look to your ensemble. This brilliant accent gives this chair a luxurious feel that complements the overall modern design. HALF-MOON SHAPE: Our chair incorporates gentle curves to establish a beautiful half-moon frame. This arched shape is offset by crisp, straight lines that not only gives this chair extra support but also provides a modern vibe. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this accent chair. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.

