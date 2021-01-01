Kannelloni Planter, Illuminated by Vondom (51024D-CLEAR-CORD)

Advertisement
The Kannelloni Planter, Illuminated is characterized for its elongated tubby and timeless shape. Its curved face makes for a smarter and versatile planter that can stand alone or be paired with a family of Kannelloni Planters to add visual contrast and take maximum advantage of the space. Kannelloni has a spacious interior so that bushes or plants can grow vigorously. Stylish any space, its 100% recyclable polyethylene structure can weather the sun's extreme UVI rays and any stormy day with no fuss. Enjoy the internal luminescence of the White Light or RGB LED technology, and light up your night! Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products.