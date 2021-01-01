From fjallraven
Fjallraven, Kanken Sling Crossbody Shoulder Bag for Everyday Use and Travel, Mint Green
ESSENTIAL: A Kanken for those who only want to carry a few things; Small, practical bag that you can sling over your shoulder or crossbody and take anywhere DURABLE: Made from hardwearing, dirt-resistant, water-resistant Vinylon F fabric that wipes clean; Features a name and address label inside FUNCTIONAL: Features a zippered main compartment with inside pocket and zippered rear pocket; Stash extra essentials in the two side pockets and front zippered pocket COMPACT: 2.5 L of storage space for just the essentials; Measures 7.9" (20 cm) x 5.9" (15 cm) x 4.3" (11 cm) and weighs 0.4 lb (190 g) TIMELESS: Fjallraven focuses on creating simple and practical products while supporting projects that put nature first, and inspiring people to spend time outdoors