Kania Writing Desk

This Kania Mobile Writing Desk goes anywhere you need it in your busy office. Scaled to fit in tight spaces, and designed so it can pass through standard doorways to go from room to room. Full width, full-extension slide-out keyboard tray. Commercial-grade laminate worksurface and side panels are water-, scratch-, and dent-resistant. Accent line under worksurface adds a distinctive touch. Protective edge banding helps prevent damage from bumps. 2 grommets for cable and wire management. Under-mount interior shelf for quick storage and to hold wires when moving. Color: Mahogany