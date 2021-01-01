From apt2b
Kanan 71" Long Dining Table - Modern Dining Tables Sold by Apt2B
The Kanan 71" Long Dining Table is the absolute epitome of a solid wood dining table. It's everything you've ever hoped for and wanted from a dining table. It has a simple design, it's constructed from solid Acacia wood, and it's built to last a lifetime. The solid wood is arranged in a butcher-block style that gives an extra amount of visual interest and character to this authentic piece. The solid wood tabletop is supported on four large, sturdy legs that will support whatever smorgasbord of food you lay upon it. The Acacia wood has a natural, rich coloring that will never leave you disappointed. The Kanan 71" Long Dining Table can support up to eight people, which makes it the perfect dining table for the whole family. This is a classic wooden dining table that you'll love in ten years as much as you do today.