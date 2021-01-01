South Shore Kanagane Headboard with Shelf-Full/Queen-Pure White

Built in shelf: this feature makes the headboard an original. Put your watch Or cell phone There… or any other little things you’d like to have within easy reach when you wake up. Modern headboard: the pure lines of this headboard design add a little extra, like a crowning touch of dignity. Requires complete assembly by 2 adults (tools not included) 5-Year limited : South Shore is proud to stand behind this headboard with storage shelf with an exclusive 5-year limited . Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered.