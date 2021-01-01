From bungalow rose
Kaly Chevron Handmade Brown/Taupe Area Rug
Create a refreshing nature-inspired oasis with the simple beauty of this area rug. With design names like Earth, Wind, Fire, Water, Fairway and Desert Horizons, this area rug offers a rustic, mellow aesthetic that breathes new life into any room setting. Featuring an innovative blend of natural fibers, including jute, cotton, straw, and grass, these durable flat woven area rugs are hand-loomed, adding even more unique appeal. Lightweight and versatile, these casual area rugs can be used in a multitude of spaces as a subtle accent to other artisan-crafted elements of décor. Each design showcases a well-balanced combination of soft, soothing colors, resulting in various striped patterns. This area rug provides endless options for interior decorators in search of affordable, eco-friendly floor fashions. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'