From wade logan
Kallas Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
Advertisement
Designed to add a mid-century modern flair to your living room, this laminate wood TV stand is the perfect piece to build your living room around. Sliding doors conveniently conceal your media components and accessories while cord management ports help you keep your media center tidy. A low profile creates a modern feel while adjustable shelving lets you customize your storage space for all your different consoles. With an 80-pound weight capacity, this TV stand is perfect for a 65-inch television. Finished with solid wood legs and shipped in a box right to your front door, this TV stand is easy to assemble, stylish, and incredibly functional. Color: Gray/White