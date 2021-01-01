Venetian Worldwide Kalina 47 in. Rustic Natural Large Rectangle Wood Coffee Table with Drawers, Rustic Natural Finish

Equally ideal for both staging decor and setting out trays of tasty treats for a family-and-friend get-together, this Kailina coffee table set will be a great addition to your living room. The set is completed in rustic natural wood with black metal legs providing a chic flair to the scene. Both coffee table and end table features drawers, offering sufficient storage spaces for you to keep things organized. Simple yet beautiful, this set will complement any sofa set flawlessly. Color: Rustic Natural Finish.