Bronx and Banco Kalifa Maxi Dress With Chain in Brown. - size L (also in XS, S, M) Bronx and Banco Kalifa Maxi Dress With Chain in Brown. - size L (also in XS, S, M) 60% poly 40% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure, back tie closure, and halterneck with sash tie closure. Attached waist chain with hook and eye closure. Side slit and cut-out design. BROR-WD256. BB-CAP-06-44C. Launched in 2009, Bronx and Banco encapsulates a sophisticated, chic and sexy design signature with a playful sensibility that reflects the impeccable style of the label's Founder and Creative Director, Natalie DeBanco. With a strong love of all things sartorial and a rich family history that is immersed within the international fashion industry, Natalie identified a gap in the market for high-end, affordable, classic and chic clothing that would be the best friend of the Australian career girl who can turn her outfits from day to night with the addition of a designer heel. It was in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach that this idea turned into a reality and Bronx and Banco was born.