From williston forge
Kalb Steel Stacking Patio Dining Chair
Enrich your outdoor area in a nostalgic modern style with the spectacular dining chairs. It's the latest trend in modern styles, so be the first to display these dining chairs in your outdoor area. Styled after the quintessential French cafe & bistro chairs of the mid-century, this seating option features lightweight and remarkably sturdy construction that is ideal for use in a variety of areas. Conveniently stackable, these chairs come equipped with four hidden rubber buffers installed beneath the reinforced seats which provide effective marring protection when stacking, keeping your chairs looking dapper even after years of extended use. The chairs are built with strong steel for the best result and a reliable support. The chairs also come in black color to fit any outdoor décor. Without a doubt, the chair set will be an enviable cornerstone for your home.