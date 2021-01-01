Baxton Studio Kaiya 2-Drawer Oak Brown and Black Nightstand 19.7 in. H x 18.9 in. W x 18.9 in. D

Add artistic charm to your bedroom with the rustic style of the Kaiya nightstand. Made in China, the Kaiya is equipped with two drawers and one tabletop to easily organize bedside essentials. Oak finished wood drawer faces adorned with antique silver metal handles provide a unique, industrial inspired aesthetic while providing the Kaiya with ease of use. Requiring assembly, the nightstand is fitted with angled legs for a touch of retro appeal. Add unique personality to any space with the distinctive Kaiya nightstand. Color: Oak Brown and Black.