From william's home furnishing
William's Home Furnishing Kaitlin Light Walnut Transitional Style Round Dining Table
Create a sleek and appealing dining space by adding one of the many variations of this collection to your space. Bring elegance to the table with this fine collection of furniture. This exquisite dining table is the perfect gathering place for home-cooked meals or small gatherings with friends. With a clean look and sophisticated silhouette, this dining collection brings with it the chic presence your home deserves. Decorated with stylish nail head accents, this dining set provides the perfect setting for a relaxing meal. The round tabletop ensures ample space to lay out place settings while the lower shelf offers an extra space for display and storage. The linen upholstery of the chairs offers comfort to the design to add even more enjoyment to the experience. With its curved legs and detailed wood grain, this round table and chairs are a perfect fit for your transitional dining space. Color: Light Walnut.