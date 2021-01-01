From fritz hansen
Kaiser Idell 6580-F Floor Lamp by Fritz Hansen (Lightyears) - Color: Black - Finish: Glossy - (KAF6580B)
Advertisement
Designed by Christian Dell in the 1930s, the iconic Kaiser Idell 6580-F Floor Lamp from Fritz Hansen is a sculptural and functional piece based on the core principles of Bauhaus design. Working at the metal shop of the German Bauhaus school, Dell developed an approach to design centered on deep functionality with streamlined aesthetics to match. His mastery of metal shows in the piece as the naturally sleek quality of the material is kept intact through a composition of geometric forms. The hand-painted structure uses a touch of shine to emphasize the metallic clamp mechanism for the height-adjustable column. In a shape thats a signature throughout Dells work, its dome shade brings a striking 3-dimensional element thats seen today as the ideal for light diffusion. The lamp inside turns on to produce a spacious stream of clean light. Iconic Danish design brand Fritz Hansen was founded in Copenhagen in 1872 by a fellow named Fritz. In the ensuing years, the label has become a pillar of Scandinavian design in modern furniture and lighting. And while you can find classics like The Caravaggio Pendant, the entire collection of Fritz Hansen Lighting is filled with contemporary lighting pieces that continue to feel modern yet timeless. Color: Black. Finish: Glossy Black