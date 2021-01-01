From inspired home
Inspired Home Kailee Wall Mirror - Accent Flower Shape,
GLAM DESIGN - This gorgeous modern luxe flower shaped wall mirror with outer reflective mirror petals in beveled finish creates a complete and unique accessory that brings elegance to any room and brightens up wall space. UNIQUE STYLE - Multi faceted mirrored design have an ideal feature of having a large reflective surface that can project light around the room, making it easy to brighten your home and give a better sense of light and space. WALL-MOUNTED - Our flower-shape accent mirror includes easy-hang D-rings preinstalled on the frame for quick and easy mounting. INTENDED ROOMS - This charming accent decorative wall mirror amplifies natural lighting in entryways, living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and hallways. It's decorative style gives you a better sense of light and space. PRODUCT DIMENSION: 32.7' x 32.7' x 0.7'