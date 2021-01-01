Kaia Floor Shelf Coffee Table with Storage

This coffee table set features open geometric designs and a mirrored chrome finish that adds ultra glam style to your living room or den. It showcases a thick tempered glass surface that's easy to clean, and it's built on a square steel base. On the side, this table has ornamental circular detailing for a chic, mid-century modern look. Plus, we love that there's an open shelf on the bottom with a gleaming mirrored design that lets you tuck away organizational baskets and books. All the tools you need for fuss-free assembly are included. Color: Chrome