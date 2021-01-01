From shakuff
Kadur Drizzle 19 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Bronze - Finish: Glossy - (KD19-5AB-BC-MXMX)
The Kadur Drizzle 19 Multi-Light Pendant Light from Shakuff is a hand-blown composition, suggesting the dreamy atmosphere of rainfall on a bright afternoon. Each Shakuff piece seeks to uncover and enhance the natural properties of light. The brilliant optics of blown glass serves as a canvas for illustrating light. Master glass artists begin with a hand-blown internal diffuser, one underlined by the drizzling quality of its texture-rich fibers. A clear outer glass form delivers a familiar shine and clean outline to the piece. The pair of globes seduce in their layered, contrasting quality. When turned on, the internal glass forms display fine, textured highlights that vary from one side to the other. The diffused light streaming through the pendants combines to create a warm, spacious aura of illumination. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Brass