Kadian Reversible L-Shape Excutive Desk

Elevate any office space by incorporating this statement-making executive desk. Made in Canada, this piece is crafted from manufactured wood and sports an L-shaped silhouette, so it’s perfect for any corner. Three drawers on ball-bearing glides let you tuck away items from the stapler to your important documents, while cable management keeps cords corralled. As an added bonus, this desk is backed by a 10-year warranty. Plus, its neutral finish allows it to blend with a variety of color schemes. Color: Deep Gray & Black