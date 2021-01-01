Kaden 3 - Light Unique / Statement Bowl Pendant
Description
Features:Dimmable and glass shadeThe pendant, antique frosted half dome glass shade, Can be used on the sloped ceiling, 3 x 60w Max bulb (not included), equivalent E26 base x 3 bulb (not included)Fixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: BowlNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: BlackShade Included: Shade Material: Shade Color: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: FrostedWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: Product Care: Wipe cleanCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: KidSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: ChainSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: RoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoADA Compliant: ETL Listed: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Wire length: 144"Overall Weight: 18Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 27Body Width - Side to Side: 20Body Depth - Front to Back: 20Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: 120Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools N