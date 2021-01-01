From safavieh
Safavieh Kaden 2-Piece Table Lamp Set
The negative space of a perfect circle lends creative interest to any space with the Kaden Table Lamp. Perfect for art deco decor or other clean-lined furnishings, Kaden's fascinating geometry, brass body, and cotton shade are must-haves for lovers of art-inspired interiors. Sold in sets of two. Set of two Cotton trim Iron/crystal Wipe clean Imported SPECIFICATIONS 15"W x 31.5"H x 10"D. Center Core - Home And Gifts > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Safavieh.