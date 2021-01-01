From for love & lemons
For Love & Lemons Kacey Mini Dress in Pink. - size M (also in L)
Advertisement
For Love & Lemons Kacey Mini Dress in Pink. - size M (also in L) For Love & Lemons Kacey Mini Dress in Pink. - size M (also in L) 100% recycled poly. Made in China. Dry clean recommended. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closureAccent ties at back. Adjustable shoulder strapsKeyhole neckline with tie closure. Pintuck detail at bust and ruched bodiceChiffon fabric with asymmetric flounce hem. FORL-WD914. CD2526-FA21. Derived from those sun-soaked Lemonade Stand Days designers and owners, Gillian Mahin and Laura Hall are the masterminds behind the line For Love & Lemons. Born in Wyoming, finding their style niche in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, the collection is anything but conventional-rebelling against the standards of modern society. The line taunts with intrigue as a clash of colors and patterns are evoked by chic separates and devious dresses. Where the modern gypsy is punk, For Love & Lemons is a brand to relate to, for that girl that doesn't follow trends, she makes them.