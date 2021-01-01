Kabuki Pendant Pendant Light by Kartell - Color: Clear (9176/B4)

Advertisement
Designed by Ferruccio Laviani, the Kabuki Suspension Pendant Light by Kartell elevates suspension lighting to an art form. The transparent thermoplastic technopolymer surface features a meticulously crafted visual pattern inspired by lace, created through injection molding. Light from the LED diffuser is reflected through the grooves in the surface, creating otherworldly lighting effects. Embellished with gorgeous colors, this light will look great hanging from any elevated platform. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Shape: Bell. Color: Clear.