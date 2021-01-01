Cristallini - SKA940 Sequined Deep V-neck Sheath Dress

Sparkle with beauty as you wear this masterpiece by Cristallini SKA940. This fully sequined dress brandishes in a deep V-neckline with sheer quarter length sleeves. The skirt flatters your figure with its sheath silhouette and runs in full length hem. Shimmer and shine in an ethereal dress from Cristallini. Style: crist_SKA940 Details: Sequins Sheer quarter length sleeves Fitted bodice Sheath skirt Plunging neckline Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.