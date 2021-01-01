From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA1135 Floral Appliqued High Slit Pleated Gown
Have all eyes on you as you grace the dancefloor in this Cristallini SKA1135 creation. Parading blossoms and beadwork crafted on an sheer yoke this gown reveals an illusion jewel neckline atop a sweetheart plunged bodice. Charmed with sheer long sleeves and illusion v-open back intricate tucks weave along the beaded bodice. A shirred band grace the waist as fine shirring waterfalls into a sweeping A-line silhouette and train. A dramatic side slit accents this ensemble. Dazzle the crowd with the romance and elegance of this Cristallini masterpiece. Model is wearing the Zink/Light Pink color. Style: crist_SKA1135 Details: Handmade embroidery Handmade plissÃ© 100% pure silk tulle 100% polyamide tulle - Italy Silk touch lining Sheer Long Sleeves Floral Appliques Embroidered Beaded Weaved Shirring Plunging Sweetheart Lining Illusion V-Open Back Back Zipper Closure High Slit Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.