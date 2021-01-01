From cristallini
Cristallini - SKA1099 Plunging V-Neck Chantilly Lace Cocktail Dress
Go beyond beautiful in this precious cocktail dress by Cristallini SKA1099. Elegantly crafted in Chantilly lace this beauty flaunts a sheer bodice with scallop edge plunging V neckline with sheer full back and cap sleeves. The double tier skirt features hand sewn ostrich feather fringe completing a slim A-line mini-length hem. The dress manual craftmanship of embroidery may vary thus giving each piece a unique look. This Cristallini style is a work of art! The dress is presented in Nude color. Style: crist_SKA1099 Details: Couture Collection Handmade Embroidery French Lace Ostrich Feathers 100% Polyamide Tulle - Italy Stretch Crepe Lining Ostrich feathers Stretch crepe/Taffeta lining Plunging neckline Cap sleeves Slim A-Line Tiered skirt Sheer back Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.