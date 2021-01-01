From janique

Janique - K66282 Bedazzled Long Sleeve Trumpet Dress

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Show your sophisticated sense of style in this design by Janique K66282. This stretch velvet gown with pearl and stone details gives you a look sultry look with a hint of glimmer. The stretch velvet gives a curve hugging appeal while the pearls gives a modern take on a jewelry classic. It is styled with a bateau neckline with long sleeves and a full length trumpet skirt that will highlight your curves. This Janique gown is perfect for fall and winter events. Style: janique_K66282 Details: Long sleeves Pearls Stones Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com