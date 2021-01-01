From keen utility
Keen Utility K30 Medium Arch
The Keen Utility K30 Medium Arch insole gives your feet the extra support they need to guard against fatigue and discomfort so you can perform at your best all workday long. Dynamic medium arch insole design has a supportive, flexible, and contoured shape that is ideal for feet with neutral arches and when only medium underfoot support is needed. Cleansport NXT provides natural odor resistance and quick-drying performance technology. Shock-absorbing gel and forefoot pads provide premium underfoot cushioning, eliminating foot pain and soreness. Designed and shaped to fit KEEN Utility boots perfectly, but can also be trimmed to fit any brand. High rebound foam provides energy return for all-day comfort. Transition from the anatomic-fit heel to the variable arch is what creates the proper fit, alignment, and support necessary for comfort. Deep, anatomic-fit heel cup centers and aligns the heel and foot, improving alignment from heel strike, through the arch and toe-off, for better stability throughout each gait. Imported.