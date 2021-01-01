Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Luster Lock instant Shine & Repair Treatment 8.5 Oz

Advertisement
Getting the perfect color is no easy process, but keeping the perfect can be a breeze when using Joico K-PAK Luster Lock has part of your color treated hair care regimen. Besides giving color back its vibrancy, it also provides instant shine and protects locks from styling damage and breakage.Its unique formula includes a fusion of complex peptides to help boost collagen and elastin, helping strengthen damaged hair. Hydrating manketti and argan oils help hair maintain its vibrant hue, as well as providing long-lasting nourishment and instant shine. A blend of seaweed, silk and soy give locks a boost by preventing slippage during styling, which reduces breakage.Designed for any color, and suitable for people with thin or thick hair, this treatment is recommended for use on damp, freshly washed hair. Massage a small amount throughout hair, giving special focus to ends. Leave on between three and five minutes. Be sure to rinse thoroughly. This treatment can also be used on dry hair for an instant boost of shine or as a pre-treatment before shampooing.