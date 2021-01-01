K-Drama K-Pop Korean Drama Shirts & Gag Gifts K-Drama, K-Pop Shirt, Korean Music Funny Teen Heart Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

A humorous novelty gift idea for men, women or teens who love Korean dramas. Show off your k-drama style at work, college, high school, office, gym, Halloween or costume party. Great for any nerd, dork or geek to show their witty sarcasm. The perfect k-drama gift at Father's Day, Mother's Day, teenage friend's birthday or retirement. Show how awesome and amazing person you are! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only