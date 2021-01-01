JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9053 JYL Bevin 2 Light 22" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp Oil Rubbed Bronze / Crystal Lamps Table Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9053 JYL Bevin 2 Light 22" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a crystal shade(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included Vintage Edison bulbs includedOn / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day manufacturer warranty for defects onlyDimensionsHeight: 21-1/2"Width: 11-3/4"Depth: 11-3/4"Product Weight: 10.56 lbsShade Height: 7-3/4"Shade Width: 11-3/4"Shade Depth: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 80 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: C35Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulbs Included: Yes Oil Rubbed Bronze / Crystal