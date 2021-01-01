JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9023 Gabrielle 2 Light 15" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL9023 Gabrielle 2 Light 15" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed From metal(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) LED bulbs included ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 14-1/2"Depth: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 12.76 lbsCord Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 80 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: C35Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIBulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze