JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7013B Nathaniel 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL7013B Nathaniel 12" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from metalIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 14"Product Weight: 1.94 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1740Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIWattage: 29 watts Black