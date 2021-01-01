JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6208 Brussels Single Light 27" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp Gray / Brass Lamps Table Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6208 Brussels Single Light 27" Tall LED Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from ceramic and metalComes with a 100% hardback cotton shade(1) 9 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsOn / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 15"Cord Length: 60"Shade Height: 10"Shade Diameter: 15"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulb Included: Yes Gray / Brass