JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6200 Ilsa Single Light 22" Tall LED Table Lamp with Linen Tapered Shade Brass Gold Lamps Table Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL6200 Ilsa Single Light 22" Tall LED Table Lamp with Linen Tapered Shade Features:Includes (1) 9 watt medium (E26) LED bulbUL rated for dry locations Shade is made with 100% cottonIntegrated on-off rotary light switch on socketDimensions:Height: 22"Width: 13"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 13"Electrical Specs:Wattage: 9wWatts Per Bulb: 9wNumber of Bulbs: 1Lumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KVoltage: 120vBulb Included: Yes Brass Gold