JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL5038 Kevin Single Light 22" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp Set of (2) Clear / Chrome Lamps Table Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL5038 Kevin Single Light 22" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp Set of (2) FeaturesPlugs into the wall using the 60" silk-wrapped cordConstructed from glass and metalIncludes a 100% cotton hardback shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included On / Off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 22"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulb Included: Yes Clear / Chrome