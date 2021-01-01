JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3505 Elizabeth 2 Light 13" Wide LED Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Oil Rubbed Bronze / White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3505 Elizabeth 2 Light 13" Wide LED Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCompatible with any 9W LED or 60W Type "A" or 13W CFLConstructed from ironComes with a 100% cotton drum shade(2) 9 watt medium (E26) LED bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 13-1/4"Depth: 13-1/4"Shade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 12-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 18 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze / White