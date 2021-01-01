JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3502 Aria 2 Light 12" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Brass Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3502 Aria 2 Light 12" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesCompatible with any 12W LED or 60W Type "A" or 23W CFLConstructed from metalComes with a 100% cotton hardback drum shade(2) 4 watt medium (E26) LED bulbs included Capable of being dimmed if included bulbs are replaced with dimmable bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 12-1/4"Depth: 12-1/4"Shade Height: 4"Shade Diameter: 11-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 8 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 420Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: G45Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KBulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Brass Gold