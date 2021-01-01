JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3075A Joyce 70" Tall LED Floor Lamp White Lamps Floor Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL3075A Joyce 70" Tall LED Floor Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a metal shadeIncludes (1) eco-friendly 9 watt Medium (E26) base bulbOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 69-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 11.44 lbsShade Height: 10"Shade Width: 11"Shade Depth: 11"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIBulb Included: Yes White