JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2039A Graham Single Light 27" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade Chrome Lamps Table Lamps

JONATHAN Y Lighting JYL2039A Graham Single Light 27" Tall LED Buffet Table Lamp with Hardback Cotton Shade Features100% cotton hardback shadeDecorated with crystal detailed accentsIncludes (1) 12 watt medium (E26) LED bulbProduct features on / off switchUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 27"Width: 14"Cord Length: 60"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 12"Shade Diameter: 14"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Watts Per Bulb: 12 wattsWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700K Chrome