JONATHAN Y JYL1078A Jane 24" Glass LED Lamp Traditional,Transitional for Bedroom, Living Room, Office, College Dorm, Coffee Table, Bookcase, Clear/Chrome

[QUALITY CONSTRUCTION]: JONATHAN Y table lamps are modern classics, finished with high-end details like our bespoke lampshade, easy 1-way switch and elegant, soft-white LED. Designed to illuminate your home with warm light, this lamp makes a stylish addition to any living room, dining room, bedroom, entry or office. We’ve included LED bulbs that use 90% less energy than incandescents - and our lamps fit standard light bulbs too! Our lighting is ETL Listed and meets 120-volt UL standards for safety and quality. [ENERGY-SAVING LED BULBS INCLUDED]: Compatible with Philips Hue and Alexa smart outlets (sold separately), our included LED bulbs provide soft, flicker-free lighting. Crafted using the latest technology, JONATHAN Y LED bulbs have a lifespan of 25, 000 hours. What does this mean? Under normal use, LED bulbs that are lit 6-8 hours a day can last up to ten years. Even under heavy use, our sturdy LED bulbs will still last multiple years. Our high-quality LED bulbs are an energy-saving upgrade over standard incandescent bulbs. [SATISFACTION ]: Every JONATHAN Y design is created with uncompromising attention to detail, using only the highest quality components. We proudly stand behind all of our products - if you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, please return it within 30 days for a full refund. Based in Soho, New York, designer Jonathan and his talented team of professionals create affordable home decor with high-end designer styling. First introduced to Europe in the 1940s, pineapple was served only by affluent hosts who could afford it and determined their guests were worth the expense. In turn, the fruit became a symbol of generosity, hospitality and, of course, wealth. Create a sense of welcome in your home with our glass pineapple lamp trimmed in chrome fittings. And the best part? You won’t need to spend a fortune to bring this symbol of warmth into your home. Clear glass pineapple lamp made from glass and Silver is a classic expression of hospitality, Weight: 3.52 Pounds, Manufacturer: JONATHAN Y