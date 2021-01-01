Jovani - JVN3821 Deep V-neck A-line Dress With A Strappy Back

Envision the ideal evening in this dress by Jovani JVN3821. Showcases a sleeveless deep V-neckline with spaghetti straps. The fitted bodice is detailed with a sheer inset and features a strappy back. The skirt opens in a flirty A-line silhouette and runs at mid-thigh hem. Look like a siren in a melodic dress by Jovani. Style: jovani_JVN3821 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Sheer inset Spaghetti straps Fitted bodice A-line skirt Strappy back Length: Short Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.