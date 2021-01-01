Jovani - JVN3663 Bedazzled Deep V-neck Trumpet Dress

Surround yourself in limelight with this illustrious illusion gown by Jovani JVN3663. This embellished dress fashions a sleeveless deep V-neckline with sheer inset at mid-bust. The fitted bodice is styled with a strappy back. The skirt fits at the thighs and flares at the bottom to a sweep train finish. All eyes will be on you in this elegant evening gown by Jovani. Model is wearing Mint color. Style: jovani_JVN3663 Details: Sleeveless Plunging neckline Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Strappy back Sweep train Embellishments Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.